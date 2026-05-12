Nature, culture and good vibes: why Brazil is having a moment

Brazil is our “destination of the year”, said Jacqui Gifford in Travel + Leisure. With a restaurant scene that’s “on fire”, beautiful “untamed” landscapes, “spectacular” beaches and, of course, unbeatable carnivals, this is the hottest place to visit in 2026.

Brazil has seen a 37% year-on-year rise in visitors, thanks in part to the launch of its International Tourism Acceleration Program, said The Telegraph. The “goal was simple: to improve the country’s international air connectivity”. It’s now easier to reach Brazil than ever, with new flights from Europe to cities such as Manaus and Recife. And, this year, flights are due to begin between Lisbon and São Luís – “the gateway to the swirling dunes of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park”.

December to March is “peak season” in Brazil, bringing the “heat, summer rains and parties to the streets of Rio de Janeiro for Carnaval” in February or early March, said National Geographic.

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If you decide to visit during the southern hemisphere’s spring (September to December), consider a wildlife-focused trip with a visit to the Pantanal – the world’s biggest tropical wetland that’s home to an array of creatures including capybaras, giant river otters and hyacinth macaws. August and September is “peak wild jaguar sighting season” when the big cats gather along the river banks to hunt for caimans.

And if you plan your trip for June (winter in Brazil), the seasonal rainwater lagoons at Lençóis Maranhenses reach their highest levels, ideal for swimming, and the weather is dry and sunny. This is also when humpback whales begin migrating from icy Antarctica to breed in the warmer waters off the coast of Bahia and Rio de Janeiro. It’s well worth booking a tour with Projeto Baleia Jubarte.

June to November (dry season) is also the best time of year to visit the Amazon. Consider exploring the dense, tropical rainforest on a river cruise, said Chris Moss in The Telegraph. “As a nature-lover and twitcher, I have marvelled at macaws, kingfishers, hummingbirds and giant otters.” Starting from Belém at the mouth of the Amazon, you can sail as far as Iquitos in Peru.

And if a city break is more your thing, spend a few days in São Paulo visiting the bustling city’s stand-out restaurants, bars and galleries. A trip to the “huge indoor market”, Mercado Municipal, is a “must”, said Time Out. The multi-storey “food heaven” is packed with “colourful and lively” stalls selling everything from delicious baked goods to exotic fruits and vegetables. “Be prepared to loosen your belt by a few notches to eat the market’s most famous sandwich: a small baguette packed with a brick-size wedge of mortadella.” Night owls can stay up late at Fabriketa – an “all-night electronic music party in an abandoned factory”.

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