Forget “bleak dormitories with creaking iron beds and draughty communal spaces”, said Georgie Duckworth in The Guardian. A new generation of UK hostels offer a comfortable place to stay – without the hefty price tag that often comes with cabins, cottages and lodges.

As staycations boom in the face of uncertainty over the war in the Middle East and soaring airfares, holidaymakers are looking for affordable places to stay closer to home. But in prizing “seclusion” so highly, “have we lost the very essence of travel: the pleasure of meeting new people; sharing stories; hearing word-of-mouth tips; and stepping outside our familiar routines?”

That’s where hostels come in. These reasonably priced accommodations encourage “outdoor pursuits and socialising”, with a range of private rooms for families and communal rooms with bunk beds. One of the best is The Rocks in Pembrokeshire: a “bright and stylish” hostel with a cosy shared lounge, and firepits for “stargazing and marshmallow toasting” in the evenings. Rooms are “snug but smart” with “soft sheets and Welsh woollen blankets”.

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The Youth Hostel Association offers rooms in a “beautiful building in a luxury location” for a fraction of the price of other staycations, said Catherine Lofthouse in The Sun. My “favourite” is Chester Trafford Hall: an “old Georgian mansion set in lovely grounds”. In a great “blend of city and countryside”, visitors can enjoy walks from the doorstep or “hop on the bus” to the city centre to “wander through the historic streets”.

There are plenty of completely “off-grid” escapes, too, for “wild adventurers” and “digital detoxers”, said Freya Parr on BBC Countryfile. Consider travelling off the beaten track to Ulva – a small Scottish island off the west coast of Mull. Here you’ll find the community-owned Ulva Hostel which sleeps just 14 people. Home to a comfy living area, shared kitchen, and sauna, with additional camping pitches available outside, it’s the “perfect spot” to explore the remote, car-free island.