8 of the best places in the world for bird-watching

Hobbyists and newbies alike will enjoy these birding spots

Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
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Cattle egret and scarlet ibis in Colombia
Cattle egret and scarlet ibis are two birds to look for in Colombia
(Image credit: Luis Acosta / AFP / Getty Images)

The benefits of bird-watching are plenty — it’s relaxing, can offer a mental-health boost, gets you outside in the fresh air, teaches you about new types of species and helps you focus. Start in your backyard or local park, then consider these eight global hot spots, where opportunities to zero in on avian splendor are plentiful.

Cape Town, South Africa

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.