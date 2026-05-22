The 9 best animated series for adults

The Springfield gang has been joined over the years by an ever-growing library of superb animation for grown-ups

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the characters Kino and Mel share a tender moment in the animated series &#039;Arcane&#039;
‘Arcane’ is one of the ‘most lavishly acclaimed animated series of the past decade’
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)
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While there are still some holdouts to the idea that animated entertainment can be perfectly suitable for adults, even hardened skeptics would be moved by opening their minds to these nine tremendous series. Though many fully-grown adults enjoy shows like “SpongeBob SquarePants,” our list includes strictly shows explicitly designed for them.

‘The Simpsons’ (1989-)

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.