Rivals season two: beloved bonkbuster is ‘beyond earthly praise’

If you thought the new series of Jilly Cooper’s bonkbuster would be “dialling down the raunch, think again”, said Carol Midgley in The Times.

“Buckle up again for a brazen OTT romp through the 1980s posho set of Rutshire, where everyone seems to be rutting everyone else’s spouse before readjusting their bouffant hairdo and having another glass of champagne.”

Corinium boss Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) was “whacked over the head with a gold statuette” at the end of last season, but he’s back to plan “messy revenge” on his former lover Cameron (Nafessa Williams) and his nemesis, Conservative MP Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell). On the surface, the “daft plot” revolves around a “TV franchise war”. Really, though, “Rivals” is about “love and power”. This is a show with “huge heart” that, “despite its deliberate corniness”, is “gloriously uplifting television”.

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Series two also sees the “shaggers” preparing for the 1987 general election, said Sarah Dempster in The Guardian. Can Rupert keep his seat or will the “monstrous tabloid hack” Beattie team up with Lord Tony to “stitch him up like a kipper”? And who will win the battle for the “coveted” Central South West television franchise?

The acting is “superb” – everyone seems to be having the “time of their life” – and the dialogue is “fabulous”, peppered with “twinkling” jokes. “How best to reward such exquisitely knowing escapism? Ten stars? Ten thousand stars? ‘Rivals’ is beyond earthly praise.”

Little change has been made to the “basic formula”, said Rebecca Nicholson in the Financial Times. The “set-piece capers are as lively as ever” and there is even space for “tenderness” in the “simmering” relationship between romance novelist Lizzie (Katherine Parkinson) and Freddie (Danny Dyer). But this series feels “a bit more serious”, and some of the storylines about the TV industry “drag a little”. The show is at its best when it “embraces its silly side, and accepts its lot as a jolly old romp”.

I found it enormous “fun”, said Nick Hilton in The Independent. “Well written” and “well acted”, with “bucolic horniness” in spades, it’s a “rare treat in today’s television landscape”.