Rivals season two: beloved bonkbuster is ‘beyond earthly praise’

Second series of the Jilly Cooper adaptation is ‘gloriously uplifting television’

By
published
David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in front of a helicopter in Rivals
David Tennant resumes his role as Lord Baddingham
(Image credit: Disney +)

If you thought the new series of Jilly Cooper’s bonkbuster would be “dialling down the raunch, think again”, said Carol Midgley in The Times.

“Buckle up again for a brazen OTT romp through the 1980s posho set of Rutshire, where everyone seems to be rutting everyone else’s spouse before readjusting their bouffant hairdo and having another glass of champagne.”

Corinium boss Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) was “whacked over the head with a gold statuette” at the end of last season, but he’s back to plan “messy revenge” on his former lover Cameron (Nafessa Williams) and his nemesis, Conservative MP Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell). On the surface, the “daft plot” revolves around a “TV franchise war”. Really, though, “Rivals” is about “love and power”. This is a show with “huge heart” that, “despite its deliberate corniness”, is “gloriously uplifting television”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.