7 tricked-out coolers to splurge on this summer

Keep it cool

Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of a full cooler, a product shot of an Igloo CoolTunes cooler, and people carrying a large cooler at the beach
A good cooler can bounce from event to event
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

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Don’t let dehydration derail your summer adventures. Keep plenty of cold beverages — and lots of snacks — close at hand in one of these decked-out coolers ready for the beach, park, campground or stadium.

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.