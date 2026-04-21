4 tips for saving on a summer road trip

Roadtripping offers a unique blend of spontaneity and flexibility that many other forms of travel simply do not have. But when it comes to cost, this kind of expense can be a little less clear-cut than, say, simply purchasing an airline ticket, where you know exactly what you are paying upfront.

That variability also means that there is more room to find ways to save. And especially given the sky-high cost of gas lately — not to mention inflation — saving is more important than ever. Here are four ways to spare your wallet on an upcoming road trip.

1. Plan ahead as much as possible

Nailing down all the angles of your trip ahead of time can save you both a lot of headaches and a significant amount of money. Before you set out, decide how much you can comfortably budget for your trip. Then, plan the route you will take and where you will stop along the way, including for sightseeing, lodging and food.

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Advanced planning can also allow you to cut down on certain costs, which can leave more wiggle room for other fun add-ins. For example, “you can often secure a better rate by booking in advance (and online), than by showing up without a reservation or booking last minute,” said SoFi .

2. Make the most of rewards

It is hard to think of a road trip these days without considering the cost of gas. While fuel is an unavoidable expense (unless you drive an EV), there are ways you can portion less of your total road trip budget toward it. Consider gas-saving hacks , such as paying in cash, joining gas station fuel rewards programs or using a gas rewards credit card . There are also apps you can use to find the cheapest spots to fill up nearby.

Rewards do not have to be reserved for just gas, either. Booking with the “same hotel chain as often as possible and signing up for their member loyalty (or ‘points’) program may net you a free night after a few stays,” said SoFi.

3. Get a tune-up before you go

Your vehicle itself is another major determinant of fuel efficiency. Simple tasks like aligning and filling your tires, as well as changing your oil, can help you use a little less fuel and put less wear and tear on your vehicle, which can add up when you are racking up the miles on a long road trip.

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Taking your car in for review can also help avoid issues down, or rather on, the road, which can be costly — and cause you to lose out on valuable vacation time. The good news is, “if you happen to need a standard oil change before your trip, many service centers will offer a free multi-point checkup of your vehicle and examine fluid levels, the battery, tire pressure, brakes and more,” said Discover .

4. Pack smart

How you pack your car can also have a major impact on overall costs. Put simply, the “heavier your vehicle, the worse its fuel efficiency,” which means that the “more luggage and gear you carry, the more fuel your vehicle will use,” said Kiplinger .

Also, think carefully about what you decide to dedicate your precious trunk space to. By “packing a cooler with water bottles, drinks, hand-held snacks and sandwiches,” for instance, “you can end up saving a sizable chunk of cash by not having to buy drinks and snacks at rest stops, vending machines and drive-throughs,” said SoFi.