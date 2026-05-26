Are microvacations the trick for getting away on a budget?

If you are living on a tight budget, going on vacation may seem totally out of reach. But you may just need to adjust your sense of scale. Rather than taking a week or more off work and trying to cover lodging, food and everything else for that entire time, consider stepping away for just a few days instead.

Known as a microvacation, such smaller-scale trips can be easier both logistically and financially — and they can still be plenty of fun. “One in five Gen Zers (21%) plan to take shorter trips in 2026 than in past years,” with one of the top reasons — cited by 37% of survey respondents — being the “spontaneity,” said Bank of America’s 2026 Summer Travel Outlook, per Investopedia .

What is a microvacation (or microcation)?

The defining feature of a microvacation, also referred to as a microcation, is its length. A microvacation “usually lasts one to four days,” said Kiplinger , and it “doesn’t require long flights , complicated itineraries or a big chunk of time off work.”

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Often, a microvacation does not entail traveling to a far-flung location but rather sticking closer to home, with many opting for somewhere just a short drive away, given the condensed timeframe. But some travelers view the expedited timeline as a way to tick off places on their bucket list that much faster — in essence, they are “questioning the idea of saving all pleasure for one annual holiday, instead using shorter breaks to see more of the world in manageable, repeatable doses,” said the BBC .

Why are people opting for shorter trips instead?

For starters, “compared with weeklong vacations, microvacations can be cheaper , fit into a work schedule more easily and are simpler to plan,” said Investopedia. Beyond that, “some are inspired by the idea of stretching limited paid time off; others look to game loyalty points for quick trips to, say, Barcelona and London; and some are simply drawn to the challenge,” said The New York Times , noting the trend of “microvacationers posting about their itineraries on social media.”

While you may wonder how effectively you can really experience a place in just a handful of days, some microcation proponents argue the opposite. With fewer days, “each day is more impactful — you’re really in the moment, and you have more [money] to spend on what matters,” said microvacationer Sarah Pardi to the BBC.

How can you start planning a microcation?

When planning a microvacation, one of the best places to start is by determining why you want to take one. Consider “what you actually need right now: rest, connection, fun or simply a change of scenery,” said Kiplinger.

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With that in mind, you can start preparing — but make sure not to get carried away. Microvacationers should “aim to anchor their trips to a single experience,” ensuring you aren’t trying to “cover too much ground in the limited time you have” and that you “don’t overplan,” said Laurel Greatrix, the chief communications officer for Tripadvisor Group, to the Times. After all, you do not want to spend a large chunk of your short time away in transit from one place to the next.