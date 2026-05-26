Are microvacations the trick for getting away on a budget?

They don’t require long flights or big chunks of PTO

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Young man standing with a carry-on suitcase on a beach
One in five Gen Zers plan to take shorter trips in 2026
(Image credit: Westend61 / Getty Images)

If you are living on a tight budget, going on vacation may seem totally out of reach. But you may just need to adjust your sense of scale. Rather than taking a week or more off work and trying to cover lodging, food and everything else for that entire time, consider stepping away for just a few days instead.

Known as a microvacation, such smaller-scale trips can be easier both logistically and financially — and they can still be plenty of fun. “One in five Gen Zers (21%) plan to take shorter trips in 2026 than in past years,” with one of the top reasons — cited by 37% of survey respondents — being the “spontaneity,” said Bank of America’s 2026 Summer Travel Outlook, per Investopedia.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 