What not to share when using AI for personal finance help

When you have questions, AI is an easy place to turn for immediate answers. People are increasingly leveraging the variety of artificial intelligence platforms available for guidance in an area that can often feel complicated and confusing to navigate alone: personal finance.

As of early 2026, “more than 55% of Americans reported using AI to help with financial management decisions,” said CBS News . This can range from asking questions around homebuying to soliciting advice on investing and retirement savings strategies. However, while this practice may be convenient and in many cases useful, it is still essential to remember the cardinal rule of sensitive financial and personal information: Be cautious about what you share and where.

What are the risks of oversharing with AI?

A Stanford study examining the “privacy policies of six major AI companies — Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI — found that all six use chat data by default to train their models, and some keep this information indefinitely,” said The Washington Post . Based on this finding, the researchers issued a “cryptic warning,” suggesting that “either by design or negligence, your data could be exploited.”

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Not only is the information living in these systems, but a “subset of conversations are sampled and reviewed by OpenAI and Google employees for quality improvement,” said Ramayya Krishnan, a professor of management science and information systems at Carnegie Mellon University, to Money . Additionally, there is always the risk that your AI account may become compromised. If a bad actor gains access and you had shared sensitive information, that “could empty a bank account or lead to identity theft ,” said the Post.

What specific financial information should you avoid sharing with AI?

Given the risks, if you are consulting AI for financial guidance, steer clear of divulging the following:

Your name, address and date of birth

Social Security numbers

Bank and investment account numbers

Usernames and passwords

Employment information

Exact numbers, such as for your spending, debts or account balances

Detailed financial documents, such as tax returns, investment account statements or paychecks

What is safe to share with AI for financial help?

Just because there are certain things you should not share with AI, that does not mean you cannot effectively leverage AI for guidance in your financial life. As a rule, “always treat AI chats as public-facing logs, avoid sharing any personally identifiable or financial details and verify critical advice with human professionals,” said Investopedia .

While you may tend to think the more an AI knows, the better support it can provide, the reality is that an AI chatbot “does not need your account number to tell you how to pay down debt , nor does it need your Social Security estimated earnings statement to recommend when to start collecting your retirement benefit,” said the Post. Instead, you can plug in more general questions that you can apply back to your own situation, or even give the AI ranges for figures like your salary or debt, rather than hard numbers, and still get similarly salient tips.

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Lastly, keep in mind that the “bots are far from perfect: AI models often make factual errors, stumble when processing current events and oversimplify financial processes,” said Money. So take the advice with a grain of salt.