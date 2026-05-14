3 tips to get ahead of summer cooling costs

Summer: the season of sunshine, swimming pools, barbecues and a bracingly high electric bill. As temperatures rise and humidity increases, running the air conditioning can become a necessity for some households — and not a cheap one. This year, that bill could get even higher.

The “average seasonal cost for electricity , covering June through September, is projected to be 8.5% higher this year, rising to $778,” said the National Energy Assistance Directors Association in a recent forecast, per The New York Times . Those increases are likely to be felt disproportionately by southern states, with Texas and Oklahoma “expected to see an 11.5% jump to $924,” said the outlet.

While there is not much consumers can do about the primary drivers of these price hikes — namely, “utility grid updates and demand from new data centers that power artificial intelligence , as well as increased use in the summer because of higher temperatures,” said the Times — there are steps people can take to make their bills at least a little more manageable. Here are three.

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1. Stay on top of system maintenance

Keeping your air conditioner running as efficiently as possible can go a long way toward better electric bills. Regularly changing air filters is key here, as any blockages can stress the system, causing it to work harder and use more energy.

In general, “air filters should be replaced every two to three months but may require more frequent attention if your air conditioner is used consistently, in a dusty environment or if you have pets in the home,” said Rob Munin of Johnson Controls, a technology and energy company, to Better Homes & Gardens .

2. Minimize sunlight exposure indoors

Just like a “car parked in the sun on a hot day, your home can heat up if you don’t close your blinds while you’re away,” said Matt Malinowski, the building program director at the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, to CNBC Make It . Before your house starts cooking, look for some easy ways to minimize direct sunlight.

This can include “using indoor plants to create shade, keeping your curtains closed to block out the sunlight during the day and investing in reflective blinds or UV-reflective film for windows,” said CBS News . You might also consider outdoor additions, like “extending roof eaves or adding a trellis or awning to shade windows,” or “planting trees on the south and west sides of your house,” said Better Homes & Gardens.

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3. Consider a thermostat upgrade (or adjustment)

You will pay a little bit for a smart thermostat up-front, but over the long run, having one could end up saving you. That is because “smart thermostats can ‘do the work for you’ by programming to turn on and off based on your schedule,” said Piero Caballero, the senior product manager at Johnson Controls, to CNBC Make It.

Of course, you can always adjust the thermostat yourself, especially when you leave the house. “In states with high summer temperatures, the energy directors association recommends keeping your thermostat at 70 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit when people are home and at 78 when the house is empty,” said the Times. Even a slight temperature change can make a difference, given “every degree of increase between those temperatures saves about 3% on your electric bill.”