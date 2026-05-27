Ireland is embroiled in its own ‘George Floyd moment’

The death of a Congolese man in Dublin has led to massive protests

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Protesters at a rally in Dublin for Yves Sakila, who was ‘held down by several men for nearly five minutes’
Protesters at a rally in Dublin for Yves Sakila, who ‘held down by several men for nearly five minutes’
(Image credit: Natalia Campos / Reuters)

Nearly six years to the day after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked racial protests across the United States, something similar is happening across the pond. The death of a Congolese man in Dublin led people throughout the Irish capital to take to the streets, in what many are calling the country’s own George Floyd-like reckoning.

What happened?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.