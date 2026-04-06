No Kings protests: Do they make a difference?

More than 8 million people attended the third round of anti-Trump demonstrations

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St. Paul, Minn.: One of 3,300 rallies
St. Paul, Minn.: One of 3,300 rallies
(Image credit: Getty)

The No Kings rallies held on March 28 “may be the turning point we desperately need,” said David Rothkopf in The Daily Beast. Over 8 million people attended the third wave of nationwide anti-Trump demonstrations, marking “the largest public protest in American history.” At 3,300 marches in both major cities and rural areas like Flatwoods, W.Va.; Port Huron, Mich.; and Lander, Wyo., seas of people expressed their disgust with the fact that “we now have a corrupt, racist, misogynist, mentally defective would-be king living in our White House.”

The show of political force “could reverberate in the 2026 midterms and beyond,” said Susan Page in USA Today. Since No Kings rallies began in June 2025, Republicans have suffered a string of stunning electoral defeats in special elections. “The record-setting protests” in big cities and small towns in all 50 states are fueling the Democrats’ optimism they’ll take control of the House and perhaps even the Senate in the November midterm elections.

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