6 expansive homes with infinity pools

Block Island, R.I.

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On the west side of the island in the Grace’s Cove area, this 2003 shingle-style, 2-acre estate features a pool with an aqua-and-navy-tiled edge and spa, a stone patio surround, and ocean views. The updated five-bedroom includes tongue-and-groove wainscoting, hardwood floors, an all-white updated kitchen, and glass doors throughout that frame the water.

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Decks, a pergola, a fitness cottage, and yards complete the lot. Dining and shops are about a 10-minute drive. $6,950,000. Rosemary Tobin, Lila Delman Real Estate/Compass, (401) 741-1825

North Miami Beach, Fla.

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The pool at this 2026 modern seven-bedroom includes a spa, a seating shelf, and water views. Located along Little Arch Creek with access to Biscayne Bay, the two-story home has pale wood built-ins, a leafy atrium, a kitchen with a Wolf range, and a primary suite with three closets and sliders to a pink outdoor tub.

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Also outside are decks, a kitchen, a lounge area, and a boat lift. $7,950,000. Zulu Zuluaga and Sergio Giraldo, Coldwell Banker Realty, (850) 803-1383

Pasadena, Calif.

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This 1976 mid-century-modern-style home in the South Arroyo neighborhood features a heated infinity-edge pool with a waterfall, next to decks and a yard. Inside the four-bedroom are vaulted 15-foot ceilings, ebony-tone flooring, roofline windows, a folding glass wall, a kitchen with high-end appliances and Carrera marble counters, and a primary suite with a fireplace.

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The property includes a covered outdoor kitchen and a gas firepit. $3,899,888. Georges Rouveyrol, Sotheby’s International Realty—Los Feliz Brokerage, (626) 676-5368

Turks and Caicos

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Villa Palmera, a 2012 Caribbean Colonial on the north shore of the island of Providenciales, has a pool with a bathing shelf overlooking turquoise sea. The six-bedroom hillside home’s double-height living room has dual staircases and water views, and the bedrooms offer deck access.

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A lower level includes a billiards room. The property features pergolas, decks, and stairs down to a private white-sand beach near a thriving reef. $6,900,000. Nina Siegenthaler, Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty, (649) 946-4474

Kilauea, Hawaii

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On Kauai’s North Shore, this Balinese-style four-bedroom at the foot of Mount Namahana has a saltwater pool and spa clad in greenstone tiles adjacent to an ipe wood deck.

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The home’s airy great room has exposed beams, skylights, and an eat-in chef’s kitchen; breezeways connect the bedroom suites. Spread over 3.5 acres are a lanai, a cottage, a garage, and tropical landscaping. Town and the beach are about 10 minutes away. $7,650,000. Neal Norman, Hawai’i Life, (808) 651-1777

Naples, Fla.

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This 2003 three-bedroom condo in a gated community includes access to a community swimming pool next to a lake. The Mediterranean-inspired building faces south and has a sunroom, a living room with custom curtains and valance, tile floors, and an open kitchen with granite counters.

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Amenities include pickleball, clay tennis courts, and access to a clubhouse. Vanderbilt Beach, on the Gulf coast, is about a 20-minute drive. $450,000. Lynlee Dusek, John R. Wood Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate, (239) 287-4911