6 pristine Craftsman homes

San Anselmo, Calif.

(Image credit: Kurt Lai Photography)

Anchored by a sunken, Prairie-inspired living room with exposed beams, a wall of windows framing trees, and a fireplace, this shingled 1989 four-bedroom also features a second living room connected to a kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, and a copper range hood.

(Image credit: Kurt Lai Photography)

Powered by battery-backed solar, the landscaped property has a deck with views of Mount Tamalpais. Trails are nearby, and San Francisco is about 45 minutes south. $4,500,000. Shelley Reynolds, Corcoran Icon Properties, (415) 515-2265

Denver

(Image credit: C2 Media)

This updated 1908 home in the Potter Highlands historic district has original stained glass and woodwork that includes door casings, built-in cabinets, posts, a fireplace surround, and colonnades. The five-bedroom features wood floors, a modern kitchen with open shelving and a beverage fridge, and a lower-level apartment with private entry.

Article continues below

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: C2 Media)

Outside are a heated pool, landscaping, a built-in kitchen, a bocce court, a cedar fence, a garage, and a detached studio. $2,100,000. Liz Richards, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, (303) 956-2962

Nashville

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Built in 1930, this renovated five-bedroom bungalow in Richland–West End opens to a living room with wood window casings and a dining room with Prairie-style window grilles. The three-story house includes a living room and kitchen area with French doors, an eat-in island, a pantry, and a family room that opens to a screened porch.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A deck leads to a fenced yard. Downtown is about 10 minutes away. $1,799,000. Jill Frost, Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, (615) 624-0845

Los Angeles

(Image credit: Joshua Woodbine)

Set in Angelino Heights, this 1907 gut-restored home features its original front door and diamond-paned front windows, plus views of the Hollywood sign and downtown. The four-bedroom includes high, beamed ceilings, an open plan with wide-plank wood floors, a stone fireplace, and a kitchen with dramatic Calacatta Viola marble counters, zellige tiles, and oak cabinets.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Joshua Woodbine)

Out back are a new pool, a deck, and a two-bedroom ancillary dwelling unit. $2,950,000. Raul Cañada, The Agency, (818) 274-9184

Portland, Ore.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In the Mount Tabor neighborhood, this 1909 bungalow with a bracketed gable has a living room with wood floors, painted shelving, and a colonnade, plus a dining room with paned built-ins. The four-bedroom’s kitchen features end-grain wood floors, soapstone counters, and fir cabinets; upstairs are two bedrooms with coved ceilings.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A wood fence secludes a backyard with lawn, plantings, and a patio. Downtown is about a 15-minute commute. $975,000. Kevin Caplener, Windermere Realty Trust/Luxury Portfolio International, (503) 888-6999

Tacoma, Wash.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

A 10-minute drive to downtown and close to a park, this 1918 four-bedroom in the Lincoln District has original woodwork, including the seating in an entry area, wood crown molding, and a paneled dining room with a built-in hutch.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The remodeled kitchen has bamboo floors and stainless appliances, and a finished basement offers a separate entrance and a kitchenette. The fenced backyard includes a pergola-topped patio. $515,000. Melo Hogan, Windermere Abode/Luxury Portfolio International, (253) 304-8058