Didn’t get enough sun during winter? These Northeastern and Midwestern travel destinations are solar-powered during spring.

Those who live in climates with cold and rainy winters know that being stuck indoors can have a negative effect on moods. Journalist Richard Louv coined the nonmedical term “nature-deficit disorder” to describe the “human costs of alienation from nature,” believing that this dearth can lead to behavioral changes in children who, because of the weather, are spending less time in the great outdoors. With spring’s arrival, it’s time to get back outside in the warm sun.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio

Cuyahoga Valley is Ohio's only national park (Image credit: Anna Gorin / Getty Images)

As the weather warms, it’s not only wildlife like herons, beavers and bald eagles that return to Cuyahoga Valley National Park — humans flock here too. The park’s “patchwork of plunging waterfalls, weather-pocked gorges and forested trails” draw visitors, as does the “scenic” Ledges Trail that passes through “some of the region’s most dramatic scenery,” said Travel and Leisure. Admission to Cuyahoga Valley, the only national park in Ohio, is free.

Forest Bathing Trail at Silverwood Park, St. Anthony, Minnesota

Silverwood Park’s Forest Bathing Trail was one of the first in the country to be certified (Image credit: Crispin la valiente / Getty Images)

Forest bathing has nothing to do with hygiene. Rather, it’s the meditative act of immersing yourself in a forest’s atmosphere, which leads to relaxation. The Forest Bathing Trail at Silverwood Park near Minneapolis is certified by the Association of Nature & Forest Therapy, and guideposts along the .25-mile path encourage walkers to take their time and experience sensations like feeling the sun on their skin. All of your senses will awaken as they “engage with nature” in ways that boost health and “foster deeper exploration,” said National Geographic.

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New York Botanical Garden, Bronx, New York

The Native Plant Garden is just one area to explore at the New York Botanical Garden (Image credit: Barry Winiker / Getty Images)

The “lush” 250-acre New York Botanical Garden welcomes visitors who want an outdoor escape without leaving the city, said Time Out New York. Areas to explore include the old-growth Thain Family Forest, Maureen K. Chilton Azalea Garden, Daffodil Hill and the Native Plant Garden filled with close to 100,000 trees, shrubs, grasses, ferns and wildflowers. A highlight each spring is the Orchid Show, which has a new theme every year.

Ricketts Glen State Park, Benton, Pennsylvania

Go ahead and chase the waterfalls at Ricketts Glen State Park (Image credit: emiliomarin66 / Getty Images)

All of scenic Ricketts Glen State Park is worth exploring, but the seven-mile Falls Trail is a “cascade carnival” that reveals “something new” around every corner, said Outside. Falls Trail passes 21 named waterfalls, including the 94-foot-tall Ganoga Falls. The trail is beautiful year-round, but visitors who come in spring see the “most gushers,” thanks to snowmelt and frequent rainstorms.

Saint Louis Zoo, St. Louis, Missouri

The cheetah area is a fan favorite at the Saint Louis Zoo (Image credit: Dave Adams / Getty Images)

The Saint Louis Zoo is home to a “stunning diversity” of animals, with more than 12,500 mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds and invertebrates living inside the park, said USA Today. They are spread out across six zones, including Red Rocks (tigers, zebra and giraffes), Lakeside Crossing (sea lions, seals and stingrays) and the immersive River’s Edge (elephants, cheetahs and hippos).

Admission to the zoo is free, but some attractions, like the Sea Lion Show ($2) and Conservation Carousel ($3), are ticketed. Plan on spending the entire day here, or make it part of a bigger adventure: The Saint Louis Zoo is inside Forest Park, alongside the Saint Louis Art Museum, Saint Louis Science Center, Missouri History Museum and The Muny.

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Storm King Art Center, New Windsor, New York

Artist Zhang Huan’s ‘Three Legged Buddha’ is one of the larger-than-life statues at Storm King (Image credit: TU Staff / Albany Times Union / Getty Images)

This outdoor museum sits on 500 acres in the Hudson Valley, with more than 100 large-scale sculptures scattered across the property. Kids (and adults!) will enjoy frolicking in the wide open spaces and taking in works of art like Mark di Suvero’s “Figolu,” a bold open-steel sculpture, and Zhang Huan’s massive copper-and-steel piece “Three Legged Buddha.”

Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Napatree Point is a great spot to bird-watch (Image credit: Beth Fitzpatrick / Getty Images)

You can find “truly excellent” beach towns along Rhode Island’s 400 miles of coastline, and one of the “quietest” and “most idyllic” is Watch Hill, said Forbes. This tiny village is less than one square mile, so it’s “easy to explore” and hit all the highlights, like the Watch Hill Lighthouse Museum and Watch Hill Carousel. The water is frigid during the spring, but visitors can still relax on the shoreline and play in the sand at Napatree Point, Watch Hill Beach and East Beach, which boasts views of the easternmost end of New York’s Long Island.