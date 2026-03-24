The ski resorts worth visiting over summer

A ski resort probably isn’t the first place that springs to mind when brainstorming ideas for your next summer holiday. But as the snow melts in these charming Alpine towns, the crowds thin out and the lush greenery bursts into life.

It turns out ski resorts have a surprising amount to offer off-season: balmy (but not too hot) temperatures, crystal-clear lakes and miles of sun-dappled hiking trails to explore. These are some of our favourite spots.

Engelberg, Switzerland

Lying at the foot of the “mighty Titlis mountain” in Switzerland, Engelberg promises “challenging skiing” over the winter months, said Gabriella Le Breton in The Telegraph . When summer rolls around, though, there are more than 300 miles of trails for hikers to enjoy. They range from “child-friendly nature strolls” to the multi-day Buiräbähnli Safari adventure, which includes overnight stays in “rustic farmsteads” and rides on eight Buiräbähnlis (cable cars once used by mountain farmers). “A far cry from the winter bustle of Engelberg’s modern rotating Titlis cablecar”, this vintage transportation system offers a “rare glimpse into the tranquil pastoral world of Switzerland’s high-Alpine farms”.

Article continues below

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

San Candido, Italy

With its “pretty sawtooth peaks” and growing collection of luxury hotels, “it’s little wonder the Dolomites in northeast Italy are having a moment,” said Mike MacEacheran in The Times . Leitlhof – “a daydream of wood, soft textiles and natural light” – is a great base for exploring. The pared-back “eco vibe” helps keep distractions from getting out into the mountains to a minimum. “Be clear with yourself on this: regardless of your fitness (or how much ham you’ve snaffled), you’ll have to hike to the dragon’s-back-shaped Tre Cime di Lavaredo.”

Chamonix, France

Chamonix is a “mesmeric place”, said MacEacheran. “Mont Blanc’s glaciers flow down over wild cliffs” and paragliders “twirl” in the sky. There are lots of places for “hairy-chested climbers” to stay, but I like the “chic” La Folie Douce. The lively hotel is famed for its “uninhibited après-ski that marries cabaret with clubbing” – and the same kind of “high Alpine hedonism” exists in summer.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

This scenic Bavarian town hosted the 1936 Winter Olympics and is famed for its thrilling winter sports , said Vogue . Come summer there are “endless ways to immerse in nature here”, including hiking, biking and paragliding. “A dip in nearby crystal-clear Lake Eibsee, arguably one of the most beautiful in the country, is also not to be missed.”

Alpbach, Austria

Summer in Alpbach transforms the pistes into “blankets of pink blossoming mountain azaleas”, said Le Breton. This is the place to go for a family-friendly trip; it is easy to keep kids entertained, with trips to the mountain-top Lauserland adventure playground, Juppi’s enchanted forest and petting zoo. There’s also a wide variety of activities on offer from “herb foraging” to “visits to local beekeepers”.