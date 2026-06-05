Victoria Pendleton picks her favourite books

The London 2012 Olympian picks works by Rupi Kaur, Charlie Mackesy and Madeline Miller

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Victoria Pendleton at the London 2012 games
Pendleton won three Olympic medals in her career, including golds at the Beijing and London games
(Image credit: Ian MacNicol / Getty Images)

The Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist picks her favourite books. Her own book, “The Fear Opportunity: How Feeling your Fear Builds Strength and Confidence”, is available for purchase.

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