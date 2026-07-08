Fiona Sampson’s 6 favorite books detailing life histories

The best-selling biographer recommends works by Virginia Woolf, Sally Mann, and Darryl Pinckney

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Fiona Sampson
Fiona Sampson
(Image credit: Ekaterina Voskresenskaya)
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Fiona Sampson’s new book, Becoming George, is a biography of the cross-dressing 19th-century writer George Sand. Below, the award-winning poet and author of Two-Way Mirror, a biography of Elizabeth Barrett Browning, recommends six other life stories.

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