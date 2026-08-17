Film reviews: ‘Tony’ and ‘Late Fame’

Anthony Bourdain comes of age one fateful summer and a former poet basks in belated recognition

By
Published
Sessa and Banderas: A seaside education
Sessa and Banderas: A seaside education
(Image credit: A24)

‘Tony’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week
The Week US