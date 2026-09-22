Eriq La Salle’s 6 favorite books

The award-winning actor-writer recommends works by Toni Morrison, Mario Puzo, and Philip Nicholson

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Eriq La Salle
Eriq La Salle’s new book continues the story of Solomon Nangobi
(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)
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Eriq La Salle, the Emmy-winning former co-star of the TV series ER, is also the author of an ongoing thriller series. The latest entry, Laws of Solomon, follows hitman Solomon Nangobi to Los Angeles, where the former child soldier takes a boy in danger under his wing. Below are his six favorite books.

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