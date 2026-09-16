The 9 best historical fiction books of all time

From the French Revolution to early aviation, writers continue to draw inspiration from the past

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Book covers of ’The Luminaries’ by Eleanor Catton, ’Great Circle’ by Maggie Shipstead, and ’Blood Meridian’ by Cormac McCarthy
The best historical fiction transports
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The modern history of civilization provides ample, almost endless, inspiration for writers, who can draw on both well-known and obscure events to build dazzling narratives. From classic works to recent and more structurally daring standouts, historical fiction remains one of writing’s most popular forms of writing.

‘A Tale of Two Cities’ by Charles Dickens (1859)

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.