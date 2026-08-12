The best fantasy books of all time

These books have transported scores of readers from the Shire, to Westeros and to mid-20th century China

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Book covers of &#039;The Lord of the Rings&#039; by J.R.R. Tolkien, &#039;A Game of Thrones&#039; by George R.R. Martin, and &#039;The Poppy War&#039; by R.F. Kuang
There have been multiple editions of most of these fantasy titles over the years
(Image credit: William Morrow / HarperCollins / Random House Worlds)

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Fantasy literature has a long history of beckoning readers to escape into fleshed-out magical worlds, where wizards and dragons are the norm. Over the years, several titles have established themselves as pinnacles of fantasy fiction, molding the genre into the multifaceted entity it is today. Here are the best fantasy books of all time.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 