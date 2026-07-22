The GLP-1 economy: How weight-loss drugs are impacting major industries

The popularization of drugs like Ozempic is shifting the way consumers spend and forcing businesses to adapt

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Closeup of a GLP-1 pill on a US hundred dollar bill
The high cost of GLP-1s has been a focus, but its impact on spending can be felt elsewhere
(Image credit: zimmytws / Getty Images)

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic have undoubtedly made their mark on healthcare. But they have also begun to shape the broader economy.

While there are those “salivating at the prospect of where AI can go in the years ahead,” perhaps the “bigger leap in the near term” is the “technological miracle that is stopping us salivating at all,” Jim Reid, the global head of macro and thematic strategy at Deutsche Bank, said in a commentary. Perhaps the GLP-1 is the “real short-term general-purpose technology for a wider range of consumers, especially in the U.S." In other words, the age of the Ozempic economy has arrived. These are some of the ways you might feel the impact.

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