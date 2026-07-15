Level up: the greatest video games of all time

Timeless classics, genre-defining gems and everything in-between — these are the titles that shaped gaming history

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Screenshot of Disco Elysium wake up scene
The opening scene in Disco Elysium shows off its offbeat illustration style
(Image credit: ZA/UM)

If you ask any gamer what is the best game ever, the answers will vary. Over time, video games have evolved from simple pastimes enjoyed by children to vehicles for layered storytelling with lush graphics that transport players. What qualifies as the best may be more complicated in an era when games can rival movies in quality. Still, some of these titles have yet to be knocked off their top spots.

Tetris (1989)

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