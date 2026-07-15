Level up: the greatest video games of all time

If you ask any gamer what is the best game ever, the answers will vary. Over time, video games have evolved from simple pastimes enjoyed by children to vehicles for layered storytelling with lush graphics that transport players. What qualifies as the best may be more complicated in an era when games can rival movies in quality. Still, some of these titles have yet to be knocked off their top spots.

Tetris (1989)

Tetris (Nintendo, Nov 1989) - NES Gameplay HD - YouTube Watch On

Alexey Pajitnov’s puzzle game, as simple as it is, has had millions of fans around the world who know that the “simple act of turning geometric shapes and fitting them together” is “at once stimulating and meditative,” and the “drive to beat a high score could be a lifelong fixation,” said Rolling Stone. For 40 years, the “act of placing Tetrominoes has been iterated to exhaustion,” with multiple crossovers in popular media. The game continues to stand the test of time. Whether you’re “playing an older monochrome version on Game Boy” or using a VR headset to “gaze into surreal worlds as you chase a higher score,” Tetris is “still Tetris.”

Super Mario World (1991)

Super Mario World (Nintendo, 1991) - SNES Gameplay HD - YouTube Watch On

As a “character and a franchise,” Mario has been at the “forefront of just about every innovative leap in gaming,” said Rolling Stone. There are many Mario games, but Super Mario World is the “perfect sweet spot.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Its “ tight controls and inventive level design” are the “gold standard that others have been chasing for decades.” There are a “whole bunch of reasons” for Super Mario World’s “iconic status,” said GQ. Not only did it launch with Nintendo’s SNES console, but it also featured a “joyous abundance of platforming trickery” and an “effervescent soundtrack that absolutely slaps.” Plus, we got the “debut of a charming green dinosaur called Yoshi.”

Metal Gear Solid (1998)

PlayStation Memories: Metal Gear Solid - YouTube Watch On

People have different favorites in this series, but the original release of Metal Gear Solid “set the blueprint” for what the franchise “grew to become in later years: prescient, politically infused stories met with supernatural, fourth wall-breaking sequences,” said Rolling Stone.

The “stealth gameplay and clever enemy AI” were impressive, pushing audiences to “think on their toes to outwit potential threats.” Beyond the “cat-and-mouse bits,” there was a “deeper soul to everything in the game.” Inventive moments in the game became “historic emblems that shaped not just the series” but also the “unique elements video games can offer as a medium.”

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may have shaken up gaming when it was released for the Nintendo Switch, but there is another Zelda game that stands out as the series’ crown jewel. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is “indisputably one of the greatest games ever made,” said IGN.

Sign up for The Week’s free daily newsletter, Today’s Best Articles Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only did it “redefine action/adventure games,” but it also “completely changed the way the industry thought about 3D combat and exploration.” This version of Zelda “took what was great about its predecessors” and “expanded on those themes and ideas exponentially.”

Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

Microsoft needed a “killer app” to ensure that the original Xbox would “make a strong impression on gamers,” and it got one with Halo: Combat Evolved, said SVG. A sci-fi first-person shooter with an “epic campaign mode and frenetic multiplayer,” the game introduced players to the “iconic protagonist Master Chief.”

25 years later, it still “ranks highly among the best Halo games of all time.” The start of a “long-running franchise” that also heralded the “arrival of the Xbox,” Halo: Combat Evolved “shook up the industry.”