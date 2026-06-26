The trials and tribulations of Grand Theft Auto 6

Design delays and industrial disputes have bedevilled one of entertainment history’s biggest releases

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A screenshot of GTA 6 character Jason Duval astride a green motorcycle with a pistol in his hand
It has been 13 years since the release of the last title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

“Grand Theft Auto” fans have reacted with “shock and relief” after the announcement that “GTA 6” pre-orders are now open, “all but confirming that the game won’t get delayed once more”, said IGN.

Thirteen years after the release of “Grand Theft Auto 5”, the sequel is finally set to launch on 19 November 2026. It is expected to be one of the biggest releases in entertainment history and is projected to generate $7.6 billion (£5.67 billion) in revenue in its first two months alone.

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