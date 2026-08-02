The deepening chip rout downwards as stocks take a dive

Shares in chipmakers globally have plunged, prompting fresh doubts about the AI trade

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A female trader looks at computer screens showing stock market data
The oncebooming Kospi has now lost more than 33% of its value in a month
(Image credit: Chris Jung / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Who would be an investor in South Korea right now? “Despair and frustration” spread again on Wednesday as the chip-heavy Kospi index “cratered” during another “hectic session” that triggered a second successive official circuit-breaker, reported Bloomberg.

The catalyst was disappointing earnings from local semiconductor giant SK Hynix but, given “already jittery sentiment” around the AI boom, it could almost have been anything. The oncebooming Kospi has now lost more than 33% of its value in a month.

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