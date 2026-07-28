Life of M and the thorny debate over fictionalising real people

Rumours are swirling that a character in Rachel Cusk’s new novel is based on Natalie Portman

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Natalie Portman at Cannes Film Festival
There are ‘glaring’ similarities between Natalie Portman and ‘M’
(Image credit: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP / Getty Images)

If the “gossip in publishing circles” has any merit, novelist Rachel Cusk has turned her eye to Natalie Portman for her latest book, said Leaf Arbuthnot in The Telegraph. The actor isn’t named in “Life of M”. But the similarities between the character “M” and Portman are “so glaring they become hard to ignore” – and the portrayal is far from complimentary.

An unflattering portrait

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