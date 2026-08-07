‘The Odyssey’ has kicked off a debate among authors

The discourse might be proof that anti-intellectualism hasn’t won

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A copy of The Odyssey translated by Emily Wilson
Emily Wilson is famous for her feminist translation of Homer’s epic — and her negative review of Nolan’s adaptation
(Image credit: The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty Images)

While promoting his latest blockbuster, filmmaker Christopher Nolan listed scholar Emily Wilson’s translation of “The Odyssey” as one of his influences. Now, Wilson’s scathing critique of Nolan’s cinematic take on the epic poem has gone viral, inspiring additional backlash from critics and academics alike. Amid the heated controversy over one of the year’s biggest films, there may be a silver lining to the discourse.

Why Wilson trashed Nolan’s adaptation

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 