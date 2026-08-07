Film reviews: ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ and ‘The Samurai and the Prisoner’

A queer filmmaker reboots a problematic horror franchise and a leader under siege must solve a series of murders

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Hannah Einbinder in ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’
Hannah Einbinder as Schoenbrun’s stand-in
(Image credit: Mubi / Everett)

‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’

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