The 9 best psychological thrillers of all time

Gaslighting, paranoia and unreliable narrators are common themes in some of the best cinematic mind-benders

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Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak star in Alfred Hitchcock&#039;s classic thriller &#039;Vertigo&#039; (1958)
‘Vertigo,’ starring Kim Novak and James Stewart, is as smart and trippy as it ever was
(Image credit: Archive Photos / Getty Images)
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The best psychological thrillers use their characters’ paranoia and uncertainty to create similar feelings of dread and doubt in their viewers. These nine classics skillfully keep audiences guessing while depicting different kinds of waking nightmares, making the protagonists’ traumas our own for a few entertaining hours.

‘Rear Window’ (1954)

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.