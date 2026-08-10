The 8 best movies of the 1990s

A serial killer, a comedic time loop and a sci-fi action classic highlight the best films of the decade

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Still from &quot;Breaking the Waves&quot; (1996)
Emily Watson’s performance is the emotional heart of ‘Breaking the Waves’
(Image credit: Rolf Konow / Sygma / Getty Images)
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The 1990s were a period of transition for the film industry, seeing the rise of both smaller, independent studios and the spectacular growth of home movie-watching. Despite this tumult, the decade produced countless films of enduring artistic and commercial significance, including these eight memorable classics.

‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.