Movies to watch in August: Dystopia! Dinos! Delights!

‘The Purge’ for sex, suburban dinosaurs and lovelorn Alaskans lead this month’s movie options

David Faris&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Anne Hathaway in &#039;The End of Oak Street&#039; (2026)
That rifle might come in handy, Anne, in ‘The End of Oak Street’
(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Warner Bros. / Alamy)
Jump to category:

As wildfires and record-breaking heat ravage the planet, movie theaters offer the promise of a blessedly dark, air-conditioned escape from reality. And with audiences flocking back to the theaters in numbers not seen since 2019, they have plenty to choose from this month.

‘One Night Only’

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week