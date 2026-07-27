Film reviews: ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Her Private Hell’

Homer’s tale gets the epic treatment it begs for and an actress fends off madness in a dystopian city

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Matt Damon and Zenadaya in &quot;The Odyssey&quot;.
Damon’s Odysseus with Zendaya’s Athena
(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Everett)

The Odyssey

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