How The Odyssey turned Imax cinemas into ‘summer’s hottest ticket’

Christopher Nolan fans are desperate to see the director’s new epic in his favoured format

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Matt Damon in The Odyssey
Matt Damon plays Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca returning home after the Trojan War, in Nolan’s new blockbuster
(Image credit: Syncopy Production / Universal Pictures / Album)

Film fans are embarking on “epic journeys of their own” to see Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey” in one of the “few surviving” Imax 70mm cinemas, said The Guardian.

That’s because it’s the first feature film to be shot entirely on 1570 film – “named for the width of the film stock (70mm) and the 15 perforations on each frame”. It’s “the highest-resolution film format in existence”, so it makes sense for fans to watch the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s masterpiece in his “preferred format”, right?

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK