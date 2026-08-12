Amanda Knox and real crime stand-up shows at Edinburgh Fringe

Should some subjects be off-limits for comedy?

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Amanda Knox
Her one-woman set ‘Cartwheel’ is named after claims by Italian prosecutors that she had turned cartwheels in a police station shortly after Kercher’s death
(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

In her sell-out show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Amanda Knox tells a joke about her daughter’s favourite game called “Momma goes to Italy” in which she grabs the bars of a jungle gym at their local playground and screams, “Let me out! Let me out!”

Knox’s conviction for the murder of her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in 2007, her years spent behind bars in an Italian prison, and her subsequent acquittal 11 years ago, made her famous and infamous around the world.

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