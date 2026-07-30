The Cherry Orchard: Kenneth Branagh takes centre stage in ‘star-studded’ production

Laura Wade’s staging looks ‘beguiling’ but fails to mine the play’s ‘heartbreaking depth’

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Helen Hunt and Kenneth Branagh in The Cherry Orchard
Helen Hunt and Kenneth Branagh
(Image credit: Johan Persson)

“You wait 30 years for a Royal Shakespeare Company appearance from Kenneth Branagh and then two turn up at once,” said Claire Allfree in The Telegraph. Having starred as Prospero in “The Tempest” earlier this summer, Branagh is back with an “energetic, charismatic, touching performance” as Lopakhin – the son of a serf who has become a successful businessman – in a new version of “The Cherry Orchard”, adapted by Laura Wade.

‘Broad comedy and pathos’

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