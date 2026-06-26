Much Ado About Nothing: a Shakespearean ‘summer blockbuster’

With ‘simply gorgeous’ costumes, dance and music, the Globe’s ‘charming’ production is ‘eminently worth seeing’

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Assa Kanoute as Hero, Ken Nwosu as Benedick and Pippa Nixon as Beatrice
Director Chelsea Walker brings ‘wit, incisiveness and vigour to a play shot through with those very qualities’, plus a ‘generous dollop of heart’
(Image credit: Marc Brenner)

“A summer’s night, attentive groundlings, gales of laughter: when the Globe is in its element, there’s no more magical spot,” said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” kicked off the summer season in April, in an enjoyable (if frenetic) staging which will play in rep until late August.

Now it’s joined by a “Much Ado” that is “one of the most charming accounts” of the play in years.

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