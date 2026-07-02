Summer Holiday the Musical: an ‘immensely good-humoured’ show

The reimagined 1960s hit puts new energy into Cliff Richard’s classics

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The cast of Summer Holiday currently playing at the Crucible, Sheffield
‘The 1960s aesthetic is perfectly captured while somehow still feeling fresh’
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

Sheffield’s musical adaptation of the 1963 Cliff Richard hit film “radiates enough rays of feel-good energy to leave you with a tan”, said Matt Barton on The Stage.

The story follows a group of friends who take a road trip across Europe in a double-decker bus. The gang travel through France, Switzerland and Italy towards their final destination of Greece, picking up a pop group and a mysterious American singer along the way.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.