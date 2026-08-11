6 up-and-coming wine regions far from the familiar

Get to know the wines of Bolivia, Morocco and more

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Grape producer Luis Zambrana harvests grapes at a vineyard in Valle de la Concepcion community, some 30 km from Tarija, Bolivia on March 27, 2021
Grapes being harvested at a vineyard in Bolivia
(Image credit: Aizar Raldes / AFP / Getty Images)
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There is no need to cram yourself into a tasting room in Napa or Burgundy like a wine-thirsty sardine. The globe is increasingly loaded with notable wine-making regions and traditions that offer boundless surprises: bottlings made from unique indigenous grapes, topographies you could never imagine that squeeze out wine, and calm, personalized vineyard tours. So put down the beefy cab sauv and start exploring.

Bolivia

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  