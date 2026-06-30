Summer drinking got you feeling trapped? Head to these 8 outdoor bars to feel free.

Patios are lifesavers

Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
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Group of friends having drinks at an outdoor bar
(Image credit: Ninepence / Getty Images)

If the weather doesn’t scorch, you want to be outside during the year’s hottest months. You also want to be drinking because you are going to need to both stay hydrated and take the edge off. These eight destinations run the spectrum from full-bore bars to semi-restaurants that also do drinking very well. Fun in the sun — or better still, shade — is how to hit the bars this time of year.

Bacchanal Wine, New Orleans

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  