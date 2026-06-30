Summer drinking got you feeling trapped? Head to these 8 outdoor bars to feel free.

If the weather doesn’t scorch, you want to be outside during the year’s hottest months. You also want to be drinking because you are going to need to both stay hydrated and take the edge off. These eight destinations run the spectrum from full-bore bars to semi-restaurants that also do drinking very well. Fun in the sun — or better still, shade — is how to hit the bars this time of year.

Bacchanal Wine, New Orleans

Bacchanal is New Orleans’ worst-kept secret: a top-tier, low-key destination with an enormous patio, far from the scrum of the French Quarter. At its core, “it’s just a really, really cool wine shop, with a great number of bottles prechilled,” said Imbibe magazine . That is merely the opening salvo. You could leave with your bottle, or you could head to the building’s back and share your bottle with a bunch of current — or new — friends while you nod along to the live jazz band.

Bowstring Brewery, Raleigh

If your idea of the ideal outdoor drinking spot involves 10,000 square feet, throngs of people and constant live music, Bowstring Brewery is where to be. There are more than 10 beers available by draft and endless others available in a can. The food menu is designed for people-pleasing, with pizza, wings and cheesesteaks. Sometimes, you want to hide in a bar. Other times, you want to be among loads of other drinkers. Bowstring is all about the latter.

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Club Tee Gee, Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a wonderland of outdoor drinking spaces. But good luck finding one that sports the right vibe — cool but not trying too hard. Club Tee Gee nails it. The 75-year-old bar reopened in 2018 after a renovation and now has a “banging roster” of dance parties, karaoke nights and regular live music, said The Infatuation .

Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia

Sparkling Spanish whites, earthy Georgian oranges, bright Chilean reds — Jet Wine Bar wanders wide for its exciting by-the-glass wine list. Out back on the patio is where you want to be while getting to know your wine. Once a month, there is a wine tasting group, and its leader, Jill Weber, comes at wine from an uncommon angle, taking attendees on “wild side quests through unexpected histories” about the day’s wine-growing regions, said Philadelphia magazine .

Metro, Indianapolis

This “laid-back” bar is the “gathering place for much of Indy’s LGBTQ+ community,” said Do317 of this bi-level institution. Mondays have $5 martinis, mules and margaritas, Fridays and Saturdays are for boogying upstairs and the patio at Metro is an any-day spot for a leisurely drink or three.

Paymaster Lounge, Portland, Oregon

A good dive bar rarely lends itself to outdoor seating. Too much sun and space can burn the allure away. Paymaster Lounge sizes its patio right, with plastic siding functioning as roof material and well-worn communal tables optimal for staying put. Two bonuses: an outdoor pool table, if that is how you want to pass your time, and a drink menu far better than it needs to be.

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Strega, Nashville

“Casual but not sloppy,” said Nashville Scene about the admirable vibe of this new Italian-centric bar. On the ample patio are darts, a pool table and a shuffleboard, along with plenty of tables under umbrellas. The drinks at Strega , like the Cucumber Lemon G&T and Italian Margarita, are smart and accessible. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week, pizza slices are a mere $1. Come thirsty, come hungry.

Supergeil, Detroit