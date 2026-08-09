Sailing back in time on the Norfolk Broads

Escape the ‘restless tide of the world’ with this peaceful journey

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sailing on the Norfolk Broads
A sailing trip in the Norfolk Broads offers ‘landscape as serenity’
(Image credit: Tim Graham / Getty Images)

“The klop, klop of water under the bows of a small boat will cure most troubles in this world,” wrote Arthur Ransome in his 1934 novel “Coot Club” – and, after my recent solo sailing trip in the Norfolk Broads, I have to agree with him, said James Stewart in the Financial Times.

Ransome’s book is set in this network of tidal rivers and shallow lakes, which “cumulatively snake” for 125 miles through the east of Norfolk. The lakes are medieval peat diggings that were flooded by rising seas in the 14th century, and long plied by cargo boats known as wherries.

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