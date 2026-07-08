Europe’s most idyllic island escapes

Kayak to hidden coves and stargaze by the sea on these enchanting isles

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Kythira island in Greece
Kythira never feels too busy
(Image credit: Lemonan / Getty)

Sunset strolls by the sea, snorkelling and picnics on the beach: it’s hard to beat an island holiday. Europe is dotted with picture-perfect isles that lie waiting to be explored. From a tiny island nestled within a Tuscan archipelago, to a quiet Greek haven at the southern tip of the Peloponnese, these are our favourites.

One of Tuscany’s most tranquil islands

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