Son Xotano Hotel: a chic retreat in the heart of Mallorca

Laid-back gem is hidden among olive groves in the centre of the Spanish island

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Son Xotano Hotel
The honey-hued Mallorcan manor is the perfect place to unwind
(Image credit: Son Xotano Hotel)

Pulling up at Son Xotano, after driving to the centre of rural Mallorca, feels a bit like arriving at a friend’s big place in the country that you have always been a little jealous of.

At the heart of this 12-century estate is a honey-hued manor, with pastel-blue wooden shutters and a sun-drenched terrace. A grand Mediterranean finca, it invites exploration.

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