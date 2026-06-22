Can Alberti 1740: artistic elegance in Mahon’s old town

Boutique hotel in Menorca’s capital blends historic character and contemporary comfort

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A man, who is pointing, and a woman, on the balcony of the salmon-pink hotel Can Alberti 1740, with green-shuttered windows on either side
The coat of arms of the original owner of the 1740-built hotel, Vicente Diego Alberti Mercadal, adorns the façade
(Image credit: Can Alberti 1740)

Mahon old town’s stone-paved narrow streets, lined by sandy limestone buildings, top the cliff overlooking one of Europe’s best natural harbours. That harbour has attracted invaders over the centuries: Romans, Byzantines, Vandals, north Africans and the French have all taken ownership – and it has passed between the UK and Spain three times. A British influence lingers, with words like "grevi" (gravy) and "boinder" (bow window), and “Hannover” and “Stuart” street names.

In the heart of this historic setting lies Can Alberti: a salmon-pink townhouse turned boutique hotel. The property’s own interactive map, detailing bars, restaurants, beaches and places to see, makes it easy to explore from here.

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Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK

Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.