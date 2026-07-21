New views and fine dining in historic Prague

Michelin-starred restaurants, art and architecture, plus luxury hotels, are giving the Czech capital a boost

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Old Town in Prague
Prague is artistic, enigmatic and utterly beautiful
(Image credit: Prague City Tourism)

The romance of Prague is enthralling, from its pretty winding lanes to its skyline of rising spires. Over the past few decades it has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, with more than eight million visitors a year, and with its history and heritage it is easy to see why.

But at the same time, the Czech capital has grown into a sophisticated and refined luxury option for the discerning traveller, with world-class galleries and a dynamic food scene. Michelin recognised this with the Czech Republic’s first national guide in December 2025, including five Prague restaurants that have earned stars.

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