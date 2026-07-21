New views and fine dining in historic Prague

The romance of Prague is enthralling, from its pretty winding lanes to its skyline of rising spires. Over the past few decades it has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, with more than eight million visitors a year, and with its history and heritage it is easy to see why.

But at the same time, the Czech capital has grown into a sophisticated and refined luxury option for the discerning traveller, with world-class galleries and a dynamic food scene. Michelin recognised this with the Czech Republic’s first national guide in December 2025, including five Prague restaurants that have earned stars.

Things to do

The vintage tram is a great way to get around the city (Image credit: Prague City Tourism)

The Prague Visitor Pass makes things easy, offering access to most of the city’s big sights as well as public transport (including a vintage tram). I started with a morning at Prague Castle, the largest castle complex in Europe, where you could probably spend days exploring.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

After that head down the hill a little to the Baroque terraced Vrtba Garden, an oasis in the heart of the tourist area, or head further west to the Eiffel-inspired Petrin Tower, built in 1891, where you will find some of the best views of the city.

Of course, everyone wants to see the renowned Astronomical Clock of the Old Town Hall, but the crowds really are changing the experience. Head inside to the Old Town Hall Museum for a different perspective on it, but a great tip is to try the new Mozart Museum directly opposite. It not only has a fascinating interactive display on the composer and his connection to Prague, but also the best views of the clock.

The National Gallery is spread over several locations in the city, but my favourite was the Trade Fair Palace, which has a spectacular collection of works from Picasso, Monet and Van Gogh. Head to the Kunsthalle, which opened in 2022, or Dox, with its eyecatching airship shape, which hosts art, literature, performance and architecture.

Get on the water and explore the River Vltava with a boat trip. With Prague Boats, a two-hour trip takes you out into the suburbs for a leisurely journey through a different side of Prague. If time is tighter, the Prague Venice River Cruise lasts 45 minutes and takes you off the river and into the canals. It is also connected to the small but interesting Charles Bridge Museum.

Sign up for The Week’s free daily newsletter, Today’s Best Articles Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eating and drinking

Michelin-starred dining at La Degustation Bohême Bourgeoise (Image credit: Honza Zima)

If you’re going to splash out on one Michelin meal while you’re there then make it La Degustation Bohême Bourgeoise. This fine dining restaurant is a little out of the centre and takes you away from the crowds. You can expect a seasonal multi-course tasting menu inspired by Czech cuisine and made with local ingredients.

The Vietnamese community is one of the largest immigrant populations in the Czech Republic, and therefore you can find some of the best pho this far west of Hanoi. But at Taro, a pair of first-generation Vietnamese-Czech brothers are taking things a step further with a tasting menu that merges the two cultures beautifully. Nothing feels expected, but you will leave with a smile on your face.

Hidden behind the tourist options across from the Astronomical Clock is Restaurant 420, a bright welcoming space that is packed with locals, with products are made in the basement bakery and butchery. Expect elevated Czech and central European classics like pork with Szegedin sauce or veal schnitzel.

Bjukitchen is a chic little cafe that’s a perfect stop on a busy day. Start the morning with a hearty brunch, like the scrambled eggs with pecorino, black pepper, and chives on freshly baked sourdough, or a grilled cheese with roasted pepper pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and basil pesto. Definitely don’t miss their home-made soft-serve ice cream.