Spend a long weekend in the Lake District

From breathtaking views to Michelin-starred dining, the UK's most-visited national park has so much to discover

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Reflections on Buttermere lake in the Lake District
Stunning vistas, like the Buttermere valley, and a stand-out culinary scene make the Lake District a must-visit
(Image credit: John Finney / Getty)

The Lake District has so much to offer beyond its “spectacular panoramic views”, said Condé Nast Traveller. Famed for its impressive lakes and rugged mountains, the Unesco World Heritage site also has a “fantastic culinary scene” and “activities galore” to keep the whole family entertained, come rain or shine.

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