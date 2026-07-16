Crash! Splash! 11 of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world.

Waterfalls are a gift of both sight and sound. They look magnificent, elegantly cascading into canyons and tumbling roughly over cliffs. The steady din of rushing water and booming splashes only add to their beauty. These awe-inspiring waterfalls are reminders of how, sometimes, Mother Nature loves to show off.

Ban Gioc-Detian Falls, China and Vietnam

A waterfall so big it belongs to two countries (Image credit: imageBROKER / Gamroth Joerg / Getty Images)

These multi-tiered falls straddle the border between China and Vietnam, surrounded by lush greenery and towering karst hills. Visitors can take in the calming sight from land, or hop on a bamboo raft and see it from the river below. On the Vietnam side (Ban Gioc), there are several smaller waterfalls to the side that add to the majesty.

Havasu Falls, Arizona

Find solace at Havasu Falls (Image credit: Putt Sakdhnagool / Getty Images)

This legendary waterfall, which “topples off fiery red rock and drops into a turquoise pool,” is so vibrant it almost doesn’t look real, said Travel and Leisure. It is on the Havasupai Reservation near the Grand Canyon, and to get here, you must have a permit, book a stay at the Havasupai Campground or Havasupai Lodge and then hike (or helicopter) in. Havasu Falls is the star of the show, but the nearby Navajo Falls, Mooney Falls and Beaver Falls are “similarly spectacular.”

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Helmcken Falls, Canada

Winter brings out a different side of Helmcken Falls (Image credit: Alan Majchrowicz / Getty Images)

You’re going to want to see British Columbia’s Helmcken Falls during the summer and winter, when it shines in two incredibly different ways. During the warmer months, the water freely cascades down, as expected. Once the temperatures drop and days get shorter, the falls become “truly epic,” said the BBC. As the water tumbles over into the canyon, a “huge cone of ice begins to form,” creating an “awe-inspiring structure” that over the winter can grow to “almost half as tall as the waterfall itself.”

Iguazu Falls, Argentina and Brazil

Iguazu Falls is the world’s largest waterfall system (Image credit: Hiroshi Higuchi / Getty Images)

You hear Iguazu Falls before you see it. The “low, thunderous rumble” rises from “deep within the jungle,” signaling that just around the bend the incredible falls await, said Travel and Leisure.

Hundreds of cascades, “some gentle and ribbonlike, others violent and towering,” make up the falls, and the sight is a sheer “spectacle.” If you have time, view Iguazu from both the Argentinian side, where an “incredible” network of walking paths drop you off close to the falls, and the Brazilian side, which provides a “panoramic view from farther back.”

Kalandula Falls, Angola

Because of its remote location, Kalandula Falls flies under the radar (Image credit: Wirestock / Getty Images)

The roaring Kalandula Falls are considered sacred, a place where locals once performed rituals to ask the gods for health and wealth. Today, visitors come to witness the majesty of one of Africa’s largest waterfalls by volume, tucked far from the beaten path. To get here, you’ll have to hike down a rocky trail that snakes past the mighty Lucala River.

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Kuang Si Falls, Laos