Crash! Splash! 11 of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world.

Do very much go chasing waterfalls

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Victoria Falls in Zambia at sunset with birds flying around it
Victoria Falls is considered one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World
(Image credit: Wirestock / Getty Images)

Waterfalls are a gift of both sight and sound. They look magnificent, elegantly cascading into canyons and tumbling roughly over cliffs. The steady din of rushing water and booming splashes only add to their beauty. These awe-inspiring waterfalls are reminders of how, sometimes, Mother Nature loves to show off.

Ban Gioc-Detian Falls, China and Vietnam

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