10 of the best coffee table books for travelers

Explore the world from the comfort of home

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of &#039;Destinations of a Lifetime&#039;, &#039;African adventures&#039;, and ‘Dream Trips of the World’
You can have an adventure without leaving your couch
(Image credit: National Geographic / Assouline / Loney Planet)

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A good coffee table book can spark infinite conversations, and this is especially true when the focus is on travel. Guests connect over destinations they’ve visited or dream of seeing, sharing memories and tips, and the spectacular photography might also encourage them to pick up a camera and better document their future trips. Stack these books in your living room, and see how they inspire.

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