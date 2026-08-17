6 regal Victorian homes
Featuring a Denver beauty and a Queen Anne cottage in San Antonio
Denver
In the historic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this 1892 Free Classic Queen Anne mansion spans three lots. The restored six-bedroom features hardwood floors, raised-panel wainscoting, a carved staircase, original built-ins, and coffered ceilings.
The kitchen has wood beams, a marble island, a pressed-tin-style backsplash, and a windowed breakfast nook. A finished basement includes a private entry. Outside are a yard and patio; parks, museums, and dining are a short drive. $2,800,000. Rachel Simring, Milehimodern, (303) 910-5225
Beacon, N.Y.
The Rombout House is a circa-1880 Second Empire Victorian about a block from Main Street in this Hudson Valley town. The three-story five-bedroom has high ceilings, white oak herringbone floors, pocket doors, large windows, a chef’s kitchen, and a conservatory with views of Fishkill Creek and Mount Beacon.
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The property includes a deck, an attached garage, native landscaping, and access to hiking, dining, and shopping. $2,150,000. Jessica Brasseur, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (850) 714-3045
Galveston, Texas
Located in the East End Historic District, this 1891 Gulf Coast Victorian townhouse is featured in the Galveston Architecture Guidebook.
The four-bedroom opens to parquet floors that connect to a recently renovated open-plan area with crown molding, an exposed brick fireplace, and a kitchen with a copper apron sink. Two verandas overlook palms and a restored tree sculpture. Stewart Beach, dining, and museums are nearby. $899,000. Martha Turner, Sotheby’s International Realty—Central Houston Brokerage, (713) 870-4645
Cambridge, Mass.
This 1886 six-bedroom Queen Anne with Colonial touches has been restored and updated with modern black and charcoal trim while retaining its original millwork, stained and leaded glass, pocket doors, and built-ins.
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An open-kitchen living area has a wall of steel-framed windows, pale wood floors, an eat-in waterfall island, and a glam butler’s pantry. The landscaped lot includes a patio, mature trees, and a flat yard. $4,200,000. Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, (617) 844-2712
Richmond, Ill.
The 1898 L.B. Covell house, a Queen Anne with Colonial Revival elements, is set on nearly 6 acres along Nippersink Creek near the Wisconsin border. The renovated four-bedroom has original maple and aspen floors, a spindle-work portiere arch, oversize windows, a kitchen with Viking appliances and marble counters, and a lower level with stone walls.
The property also has a new garage barn with an office, plus a carriage house, chicken coop, woods, and gardens. $989,000. Michael Max, Compass, (847) 323-4619
San Antonio
This 1903 three-bedroom Queen Anne cottage in the Nathan Historic District is a short walk from the San Antonio River. A front porch opens to a foyer with a built-in window seat. The living room features wood-trimmed windows, stained glass, and 10-foot ceilings.
There is also a formal dining room and the original kitchen with stainless steel counters. A fenced yard and a garage complete the property. $519,000. Gina Candelario, Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, (210) 744-8265