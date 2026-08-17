6 regal Victorian homes

Denver

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In the historic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this 1892 Free Classic Queen Anne mansion spans three lots. The restored six-bedroom features hardwood floors, raised-panel wainscoting, a carved staircase, original built-ins, and coffered ceilings.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The kitchen has wood beams, a marble island, a pressed-tin-style backsplash, and a windowed breakfast nook. A finished basement includes a private entry. Outside are a yard and patio; parks, museums, and dining are a short drive. $2,800,000. Rachel Simring, Milehimodern, (303) 910-5225

Beacon, N.Y.

(Image credit: This Old Hudson)

The Rombout House is a circa-1880 Second Empire Victorian about a block from Main Street in this Hudson Valley town. The three-story five-bedroom has high ceilings, white oak herringbone floors, pocket doors, large windows, a chef’s kitchen, and a conservatory with views of Fishkill Creek and Mount Beacon.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week Watch full video here:

(Image credit: This Old Hudson)

The property includes a deck, an attached garage, native landscaping, and access to hiking, dining, and shopping. $2,150,000. Jessica Brasseur, Houlihan Lawrence/Luxury Portfolio International, (850) 714-3045

Galveston, Texas

(Image credit: TK Images)

Located in the East End Historic District, this 1891 Gulf Coast Victorian townhouse is featured in the Galveston Architecture Guidebook.

(Image credit: TK Images)

The four-bedroom opens to parquet floors that connect to a recently renovated open-plan area with crown molding, an exposed brick fireplace, and a kitchen with a copper apron sink. Two verandas overlook palms and a restored tree sculpture. Stewart Beach, dining, and museums are nearby. $899,000. Martha Turner, Sotheby’s International Realty—Central Houston Brokerage, (713) 870-4645

Cambridge, Mass.

(Image credit: Drone Home Media)

This 1886 six-bedroom Queen Anne with Colonial touches has been restored and updated with modern black and charcoal trim while retaining its original millwork, stained and leaded glass, pocket doors, and built-ins.

Sign up for The Week’s free daily newsletter, Today’s Best Articles Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Drone Home Media)

An open-kitchen living area has a wall of steel-framed windows, pale wood floors, an eat-in waterfall island, and a glam butler’s pantry. The landscaped lot includes a patio, mature trees, and a flat yard. $4,200,000. Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty, (617) 844-2712

Richmond, Ill.

(Image credit: Incasa Studios)

The 1898 L.B. Covell house, a Queen Anne with Colonial Revival elements, is set on nearly 6 acres along Nippersink Creek near the Wisconsin border. The renovated four-bedroom has original maple and aspen floors, a spindle-work portiere arch, oversize windows, a kitchen with Viking appliances and marble counters, and a lower level with stone walls.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The property also has a new garage barn with an office, plus a carriage house, chicken coop, woods, and gardens. $989,000. Michael Max, Compass, (847) 323-4619

San Antonio

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 1903 three-bedroom Queen Anne cottage in the Nathan Historic District is a short walk from the San Antonio River. A front porch opens to a foyer with a built-in window seat. The living room features wood-trimmed windows, stained glass, and 10-foot ceilings.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

There is also a formal dining room and the original kitchen with stainless steel counters. A fenced yard and a garage complete the property. $519,000. Gina Candelario, Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, (210) 744-8265