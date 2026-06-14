6 retro-cool homes built in the 1960s

Scarborough, Maine

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In the Prouts Neck community between Massacre Pond and the Atlantic Ocean, this 1965 beachfront home is on more than 4 acres. The refreshed six-bedroom contemporary features a vaulted living room, eclectic pendant lights, wood floors, a steel-and-wood floating staircase, an open kitchen with two islands, and bedrooms with dramatic wallpapers.

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Outside are a covered porch with ocean views, a pool, and a sandy beach. $8,950,000. Elise Kiely, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (207) 838-1050

Chicago

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This 1969 Gold Coast townhouse is a short walk from Lincoln Park. Transformed several times over the years, it is now an Art Deco–inspired three-bedroom with a curved bronze-and-steel staircase, inlaid oak floors, four fireplaces, a primary suite with a soaking tub carved from a block of marble, and a high-end kitchen with a banquette.

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A deck, a landscaped patio with a koi pond, and a two-car garage are also included. $5,995,000. Jennifer Ames, Engel & Völkers, (312) 440-7525

Salt Lake City

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The Siegel House, a 1962 modernist home designed by renowned architect John Sugden, is in the Mount Olympus neighborhood, adjacent to the Wasatch Mountains.

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The four-bedroom has a rectilinear frame made of white U.S. steel and an open plan interior with floor-to-ceiling windows and original terrazzo flooring. The eat-in kitchen includes walnut cabinets, and the bedrooms have wool carpeting. Downtown is a 20-minute drive. $2,995,000. Mony Ty, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, (801) 550-7430

Pinecrest, Fla.

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Architect Barry Sugarman designed this 1966 home, on a canal about 30 minutes from Miami. The updated five-bedroom has a central vaulted rotunda with curved walls and a suspended fireplace with a rounded hearth, and other interiors have cherry wood floors and custom Italian doors.

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A chef’s kitchen includes double Wolf stoves and a Sub-Zero fridge. Glass doors open to the nearly 1-acre lot, which has a pool, yards, and lounge areas. $3,295,000. Adam Levy, Compass Florida, (305) 389-3959

Zionsville, Ind.

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Built in 1963 as a Dutch Colonial Revival, a 2021 gut renovation upgraded all systems and interiors in this five-bedroom home. The kitchen includes white oak cabinets, honed quartzite counters, and a walk-in pantry. The primary suite has a Japanese soaking tub, and downstairs is a sauna. A screened porch overlooks the property’s nearly 4-acre wooded lot.

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Indianapolis is about a half-hour away, while a nature park, rail trail, and schools are all walkable. $2,250,000. Louise Bergmann, F.C. Tucker Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (317) 332-2046

Guerneville, Calif.

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This hillside two-bedroom split-level cottage in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley was built in 1963. The vaulted open-plan main room includes hardwood floors and a kitchen with open shelving, marble counters, and Viking appliances, plus a freestanding cone fireplace and a sky-light.

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A deck bounded by the hill has a hot tub and shade from mature trees. The Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, wineries, shops, and dining are nearby. $519,000. Summer Stubblefield Olson, Compass, (707) 319-5983