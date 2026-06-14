6 retro-cool homes built in the 1960s
Featuring a modernist jewel in Salt Lake City and transformed Chicago townhouse
Scarborough, Maine
In the Prouts Neck community between Massacre Pond and the Atlantic Ocean, this 1965 beachfront home is on more than 4 acres. The refreshed six-bedroom contemporary features a vaulted living room, eclectic pendant lights, wood floors, a steel-and-wood floating staircase, an open kitchen with two islands, and bedrooms with dramatic wallpapers.
Outside are a covered porch with ocean views, a pool, and a sandy beach. $8,950,000. Elise Kiely, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, (207) 838-1050
Chicago
This 1969 Gold Coast townhouse is a short walk from Lincoln Park. Transformed several times over the years, it is now an Art Deco–inspired three-bedroom with a curved bronze-and-steel staircase, inlaid oak floors, four fireplaces, a primary suite with a soaking tub carved from a block of marble, and a high-end kitchen with a banquette.
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A deck, a landscaped patio with a koi pond, and a two-car garage are also included. $5,995,000. Jennifer Ames, Engel & Völkers, (312) 440-7525
Salt Lake City
The Siegel House, a 1962 modernist home designed by renowned architect John Sugden, is in the Mount Olympus neighborhood, adjacent to the Wasatch Mountains.
The four-bedroom has a rectilinear frame made of white U.S. steel and an open plan interior with floor-to-ceiling windows and original terrazzo flooring. The eat-in kitchen includes walnut cabinets, and the bedrooms have wool carpeting. Downtown is a 20-minute drive. $2,995,000. Mony Ty, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, (801) 550-7430
Pinecrest, Fla.
Architect Barry Sugarman designed this 1966 home, on a canal about 30 minutes from Miami. The updated five-bedroom has a central vaulted rotunda with curved walls and a suspended fireplace with a rounded hearth, and other interiors have cherry wood floors and custom Italian doors.
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A chef’s kitchen includes double Wolf stoves and a Sub-Zero fridge. Glass doors open to the nearly 1-acre lot, which has a pool, yards, and lounge areas. $3,295,000. Adam Levy, Compass Florida, (305) 389-3959
Zionsville, Ind.
Built in 1963 as a Dutch Colonial Revival, a 2021 gut renovation upgraded all systems and interiors in this five-bedroom home. The kitchen includes white oak cabinets, honed quartzite counters, and a walk-in pantry. The primary suite has a Japanese soaking tub, and downstairs is a sauna. A screened porch overlooks the property’s nearly 4-acre wooded lot.
Indianapolis is about a half-hour away, while a nature park, rail trail, and schools are all walkable. $2,250,000. Louise Bergmann, F.C. Tucker Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (317) 332-2046
Guerneville, Calif.
This hillside two-bedroom split-level cottage in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley was built in 1963. The vaulted open-plan main room includes hardwood floors and a kitchen with open shelving, marble counters, and Viking appliances, plus a freestanding cone fireplace and a sky-light.
A deck bounded by the hill has a hot tub and shade from mature trees. The Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, wineries, shops, and dining are nearby. $519,000. Summer Stubblefield Olson, Compass, (707) 319-5983